NBA 2K21: The best basketball is played on PlayStation

The best basketball league in the world is played on PlayStation. Learn about NBA 2K21 editions and reserve bonuses, the tribute to the eternal 24.

There is no place for rest in the premier category of world basketball. Take Two returns for another year to transport us to the NBA universe, although the 2021 edition is even more special due to several factors. First of all, the tribute to Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers myth left us too soon. Although it starred in its own cover in life, the Black Mamba receives the particular gesture of the publisher. Second, the new generation of consoles.

A new way to experience NBA 2K is coming, and what better way than to be part of PS4 from the first moment. At MeriStation we offer you the reasons why you should reserve NBA 2K21 through the PlayStation Store. From the comfort of your home you can prepare for its launch on September 4.

Pre-order NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition on PlayStation Store and receive bonuses

NBA 2K21 has two editions already better available in the PlayStation digital store. The Mamba Forever edition stands out, your front door in style since this summer and at the same time your ticket for the next console grill. When you get it you will receive the standard version for PS5 at no additional cost, saving you from having to buy the new generation copy separately. Because, yes, this year NBA 2K21 is divided into two different formats depending on the generation it is in.

You can pre-order NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition on PlayStation Store for just € 99.99. Nothing more than to buy it in advance on PS4 you will receive an exclusive theme, two Promo packs of My TEAM (other two more extras) and a set of power-ups for My PLAYER. As if that were not enough, if you make the jump to the new generation you will receive another 100,000 VC for PS5. You can install it in advance to play from the moment it launches.

NBA 2K21 Pre-order PlayStation Store PS4 PS5

The Mamba Forever edition includes the following digital objects for the game:

100,000 VC (virtual currency).

10,000 MT (My TEAM points).

10 My TEAM tokens.

60 Mi CARRERA enhancers.

40 Promo packs of My TEAM.

2 Sapphire cards from My TEAM from the Standard Edition cover player.

Collection of sneakers for My PLAYER.

Backpack for My PLAYER.

Kobe Bryant digital collection.

The cadence of reception of the promotional packages of My TEAM will be as follows: you will receive 10 envelopes on September 4, that is, during the launch. From that day on, another 3 envelopes will be added to the week, until the remaining 30 have been granted. The flow of rewards will not stop throughout the weeks.



