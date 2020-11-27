NBA 2K21, the beginning of a new era on PS5

We chat with the 2K Spain communication team so they can tell us what we can expect from one of the great sports bets of 2020.

Basketball and the world of videogames have a relationship particularly linked to simulation. For more than a decade, the battle for the court has been dominated with authority by NBA 2K, whose levels of fidelity both visual and playable have made that name a true phenomenon in the West; not only in the United States.

Reminiscent of 2013, this season we are facing an intergenerational scenario, where a multitude of titles see the light both in the machines that we now dismiss as those that still smell new in our homes, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. And that smell of new is also transmitted in NBA 2K21, which dispels any hint of doubt about whether it is a port or a version made from scratch as soon as we set foot on the court.

Visual Concepts ambition transferred to the field: Ba-lon-ces-to

Carlos Villasante, Senior Product Manager at 2K Spain, explains to MeriStation the keys to this version and why they trust that the next gen editions represent a change in the simulation of basketball in video games as we understood it until now.

“The first change is the one that is obvious,” he begins by saying. “It’s a game made for the next generation, built to harness the power of both the Xbox Series X and Series S and the PS5. Movement, lighting, the players have been scanned again ”. One of the aspects that stand out the most resides in the positioning and fighting of the ball by the players, with a more realistic behavior that is no longer hindered when confronting several models at the same time. “You are going to see how they put their elbows in and how their arms and body interact in such a realistic way that it wasn’t possible before.”

Visual Concepts, despite being very proud of the work done, does not want to forget that it is the first new generation game, and that leaves room for a great improvement over the seasons. The Impact Engine, which debuts in NBA 2K21 for the new Sony and Microsoft domestic solutions, favors not only realism, but also the improvement of the behavior of each player, their impacts, their reactions.



