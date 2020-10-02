NBA 2K21 release dates on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

The next gen versions of NBA 2K21 will come out on different days and will be more expensive, but they promise important news and take advantage of the new consoles.

We already have a date for the expected next gen versions of NBA 2K21. On Microsoft consoles, the game will arrive on November 10, coinciding with its Xbox Series X / S launch. In Sony’s, however, it will arrive at one date or another depending on our country. While in Spain it can be purchased on November 19, the date of release of PS5, in other countries of the world it can be found in stores from November 12, that is, a week in advance. This practice, strange as it may be, will happen with many other games such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be available worldwide before the console itself.

More expensive versions, but made from scratch

We remember that the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will cost 10 euros more than those of the current generation and will also not have Smart Delivery or substitutes. According to 2K Games, the game has been built “from scratch” to take advantage of the potential of new platforms. The company justifies the price increase by ensuring that “it is intended to represent the value offered. With its unlimited replayability options and the large number of additions and improvements only possible in the new generation of consoles, the suggested update for the price in store represents legitimately the value of NBA 2K21 “.

Although we have not yet been able to see hardly any gameplay on the new Microsoft and Sony machines, we do know some of the additions that 2K Games talks about. The soundtrack will be expanded to include more than 200 songs, for example, and on PS5 the loading times will be reduced to 2 seconds. In addition, Zion Williamson, the number 1 in this year’s draft, will be the next gen cover of the game in place of Damian Lillard, the protagonist of the current one. In any case, we can always play the PS4 and Xbox One version on the new platforms thanks to their backward compatibility, but it should be remembered that these will not improve or update for free to add the corresponding improvements and news.



