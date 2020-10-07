NBA 2K21 | PS5 vs PS4 graphic comparison

Several videos put the current version of the 2K Games video game face to face with the new graphics engine for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

NBA 2K21 showed this Tuesday that the new generation has basketball as its main protagonist. As promised by 2K Games, the next gen version that Visual Concepts was preparing was going to be begging until it was shown, but that the change was going to be worth it. A couple of comparison videos are enough to verify and understand that NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be something totally different from the versions of PS4 and Xbox One.

As we see in these comparative materials published by the channels kforkevo and BBallCreator, which use the gameplay of the PlayStation 5 version compared to that of the current Sony console, the realism, polygonal detail, lighting and animations are of another generation. The physics elevate the visual presentation of the title to a new notch. For this reason, the North American publisher justified months ago – with controversy through – the rise in price of the PS5 and Xbox Series editions, which will not update for free if we have now bought the basic versions of current consoles.

NBA 2K21 Comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in November

The development team has worked on a rebuilt motion and impact technology, supported by new animation and collision engines that they hope will allow for smoother and more physical gameplay. To that we must add the incorporation of more than 150 unique spectators created by artificial intelligence, who will interact in a realistic way with the rest of the stage to make the setting more immersive; especially in the lower tier.

Finally, this version of NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will arrive with a total of 202 launch songs, a number ostensibly higher than on PS4 and Xbox One.

However, NBA 2K21 will be available in physical and digital format this November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S around the world; on November 12 for PlayStation 5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. In Spain we will have to wait until November 19 to get hold of it on PS5 5, as in the rest of Europe, as it is the release date of the console.



