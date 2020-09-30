NBA 2K21 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date

It has been announced when 2K Sport’s basketball game NBA 2K21 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Game; The Xbox Series X will go on sale on November 10, S, and PS5 on November 19.

NBA 2K, one of the most popular sports game series in the world, will be available on next-generation consoles very soon. It was announced when NBA 2K21, developed by 2K Sport, will be released to the next generation consoles. The game that will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S besides the old generation consoles; It will be available on Xbox’s next generation consoles on November 10, and with the launch of the PS5 on November 12 in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

After the game released in the countries mentioned above for PS5 will perform on November 19 while the output of the whole world, including Turkey among them.

No cross platform support

2K Sport announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will not have cross-platform support with older consoles, on the grounds that the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 is “built from the ground up”. Apart from this, we will see more clearly what the NBA 2K21 PS5 and Xbox Series X / S version, which is announced to be $ 10 more expensive compared to the version released for the previous generation consoles, compared to the PS4 and Xbox One version released in early September.

Although the new version of the game does not have cross-platform support with older generation consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One version will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility. If players want to upgrade NBA 2K21 from the current generation to the next generation version, they will have to purchase the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever edition….



