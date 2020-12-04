NBA 2K21, PS5 analysis! Here are the details

One of the reference sports IPs of the last 20 years, it is released in the new generation with the mission of also being an example on PS5 and Xbox Series.

2K Games and Visual Concepts continue to work despite the special circumstances that have affected a 2019-20 season that ended approximately a month ago, and a 2020-21 that will begin on December 22. In addition, these circumstances, which as we know have been caused by a global pandemic, are linked to the end of a generation, which led to an extremely continuous version of NBA 2K21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC in all aspects, while we were preparing for one on the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series. This, which we can access directly if we got the Mamba Edition of the game at the time, is accompanied by a lot of promises and with the premise of being a game created completely from scratch. Does it comply with all of this? Let’s see it…

Basketball in the new generation

As in the past generation, the saga plays a role as a champion of graphic potential in this one that just began about a couple of weeks ago, and clearly, and as it did at the time, it does so exceptionally. The model of the players, with faces, muscles, tattoos and facial hair – Harden’s spectacular beard – is only the beginning, since this is a section that already in previous consoles was at a very good level. It is when we talk about details such as the commentators, pets, the public – with 150 different models and very different behaviors – when we realize that we are really facing a generational change. To make matters worse, the lighting on the parquet puts the studio on a tray to demonstrate its capabilities in this regard, something that simply astonishes.

With all this, it is evident that we are not facing the typical game improved for PS5 and Xbox Series, with higher resolution and ray tracing, but a title that has been in the oven for a long time and that takes advantage, as far as possible taking into account the little time that the current consoles have been with us, their hardware. It is difficult to put a but to work on a visual level, also having some outstanding animations in the signature moves, such as the characteristic step back of Luka Doncic. Just look at a replay, of which social networks were filled during the early days of the game on the market, and see how some of them were almost indistinguishable from reality.

At the playable level, they have opted for a lower rhythm, the players are somewhat slower, which is by no means negative, since their general speed in the last generation was probably higher than it should be. This results in greater difficulty when passing an opponent in a 1 vs 1, making things more difficult to attack and forcing you to play more as a team with slate plays or direct blocks. That said, the defense can be more effective: it manages to target the shots better, and although it has a lower probability of robbery index -more realistic too-, it is more effective in the pick & roll, and this time we are not going to Seeing pivot behaviors so strange that they will leave us sold for a penetration of the blocked or a continuation of the blocker. One of the problems also of the version for the last generation was the amount of offensive rebounds that the CPU could catch in a game, making a game equal that in other aspects we could have dominated. This was due to an AI problem that remains unsolved, and they are automatic aids from our inner players that leave their pair completely free to catch the attack rebound. Unfortunately, this continues to happen, although it is possible to minimize damage, as the rebound closure is more effective, and this time the opponent will not be able to win the position so easily. Whenever, we insist, our center or power forward is in place and does not go out to score a shot or defend a penetration that it should not.

Another aspect that generally did not convince is the new shoot meter. Basically, in this version next gen is exactly the same, with the same difficulties to aim correctly, although with one caveat. Having lowered the general speed, the movement when arming the arm is also slower, with which we can better calculate the moment of the relay, that is, when exactly the player is going to release the ball for the shot. In addition, as we know, we can launch in the old way, using the Square button -in the case of PS5-, but that does not mean that we have to look for good shooting positions, because as we said before, the defense in that sense has improved .



