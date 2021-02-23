NBA 2K21 launches Season 5 of My Team

Visual Concepts releases NBA 2K21 Season 5 content in My Team: Age of Heroes mode. So are the chosen cards to receive.

NBA 2K21 receives Season 5 content from My Team. The Age of Heroes, as the study calls it, forms a range of cards that will improve your squad by meeting objectives and levels.

The most prominent card is Lebron James Evolution. You can redeem it from the beginning; as you complete agendas, the letter will transform into a Diamond. There are also 15 players from the Modern Era of the NBA, with prestigious faces such as Luka Doncic and Mitchell Robinson. On the other hand, another 15 are those chosen from among the old glories, in which Manu Ginobili and Big Fella Shaq stand out.

When you reach Season level 40, you can bring David Robinson’s Galaxy Opal card into the franchise. And if you achieve the limited grand prize, you will do the same with Pau Gasol of the same value. The Exchange will offer the possibility to build a team of new players like Khris Middleton and Larry Legend.

There is a noticeable change in the card ratings. For the remainder of the year, Amethyst cards are history: “Only players with a diamond rating or higher will take to the field,” they explain on the official NBA 2K blog. If you look at the rewards market, new token reward players will come to the catalog. We talk about Moses Malone Opalo Galaxia and Devin Booker Diamante, among others.

Remember that the progress you have made in My Team in the past generation can be transferred to the new consoles of the same family. For its part, Era de Héroes is now available in NBA 2K21 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. At MeriStation we were able to interview Carlos Villasante, Senior Product Manager at 2K Spain. You can read the full statements here.