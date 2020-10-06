NBA 2K21 gets trailer with stunning graphics on PS5

2K Sports released, on Tuesday, the 6th, a new trailer for NBA 2K21, now showing how the game will be taken to the next generation. With beautiful graphics, the most lively atmosphere in the franchise, an interactive court dynamic between the public and the casts and much more, the title promises to take the basketball experience to another level.

In the trailer, you can see that players considered All-Stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, from Golden State Warriors, have incredibly unique visuals and animations, being easily identified during the game due to their movement and skills, especially in the 3 balls. Rising stars like Luka Doncic, from Dallas Mavericks, and Zion Williamson, from New Orelans Pelicans, have also gained loyal characters and will be present with their respective stepbacks and killers buried.

The highlight of the new generation version of NBA 2K21 is due to the graphics, which make an impressive leap compared to the current generation version and the predecessor game, with lighting, textures, physics, facial expressions and reactions to court moves much more realistic, thanks to a new graphic engine for reconstructing animations.

According to 2K, each match will count with the presence of more than 150 unique characters guided by an artificial intelligence that reads the direction of the games, leading the public, the press, and titular players and reserves to always act differently.

NBA 2K21 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and will be a launch title for the Xbox Series S / X and PS5.



