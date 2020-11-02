NBA 2K21: gets a trailer with incredible graphics

2K Sports released a new gameplay video featuring some of the highlights of NBA 2K21 for the new generation of consoles. With significant highlights for the visuals, which reinforce the most immersive experience ever seen in the franchise, the game comes up with numerous new features in order to take the player to the ultimate basketball simulator. Check it out below:

In the video, the developer traces some comments about the NBA 2K21 gameplay, which will bring a new camera system with dynamic vision that follows athletes more closely. In the game played, between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, it is possible to observe that the stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, from GSW, will have their own mechanics and animations, as well as movements and realistic visuals.

As for the rival, names of rising stars like youngsters Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball are also incredibly similar to the real ones, featuring their pitch mechanics like Lonzo’s controversial kick and Williamson’s monstrous dunks.

The video also shows the first impressions about the operation of the fastest charging times in the new generation, giving the impression of a real starting transmission with several events occurring simultaneously.

NBA 2K21 will be launched for the new generation on November 10 for the Xbox Series S / X and November 12 for the PS5.



