NBA 2K21 for PS4 for less than 5 euros on the PS Store

NBA 2K21: Through the PS Store you can find the PS4 version of NBA 2K21 for less than 5 euros. Discount for a limited time; compatible with PS5. NBA 2K21 on the PS Store is currently at its all-time low. The PS4 version reduces its usual sale price by 93%, which leaves it at just 4.89 euros. For less than 5 euros you can access the complete edition of this year, an offer that coincides with the final phase of the Playoffs in real life. Despite being the PS4 version, players on PS5 can enjoy it without problems via compatibility. You must hurry: the promotion will be available until July 7.

We must emphasize precisely that. If you want to play the new generation native version, you will find the NBA 2K21 you are looking for at this link. This edition is also on sale, although the discount applied is 74%. You can buy it in the same time limit as the one dedicated to PS4.

Final impressions

Our colleague Pedro Herrero analyzed in September 2020 what the delivery of this season gave of himself. “NBA 2K21 is continuous, but there are also efforts to make the game worth taking over if you already have NBA 2K20,” he commented in the conclusions. “The new shooting system forces us to reinvent ourselves and it is a challenge to master it, making us have to work more on good launch positions, and added to other small details, they make the gameplay the most refined of the generation.”

As for the game modes, we find “very interesting additions in My Team”, such as the Seasons or the “Limited multiplayer mode”, which make it “a very complete mode”. Of course, on the negative side were micropayments, “more present than we would like”. It reached a rating of 8.4 out of 10.