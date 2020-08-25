NBA 2K21 Demo Version Released [How to Download?]

2K Games has released the demo version of the highly anticipated new game NBA 2K21. The data generated in the demo, which is released only for console versions, will be able to be transferred to the full version of the game.

The demo version of NBA 2K21, the newest basketball game developed by 2K Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive, has been released. The demo version, released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms, offers players the opportunity to test the new mechanics of the NBA 2K21 in four different teams.

You will be able to choose from the teams of Kobe Bryant and the All-Time Lakers, Bill Russell and the All-Time Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks or Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Let us state that the ‘MyPLAYER’ feature will also be included in the demo.

Progress in the NBA 2K21 demo version can be rolled over to the full version

The demo version, which will allow testing of all developments in the game, including the renewed shooting mechanics, will provide a clue about what gamers should expect from this year’s game. Moreover, gamers will be able to transfer their demo data to the full version when the full version of the game is released next month.

As you know, the coronavirus outbreak delayed the NBA season. Therefore, 2K Games will wait for the end of the current season to update player statistics in NBA 2021. You can find the PC version of NBA 2K21 here, the PlayStation 4 version here, and the Xbox One version here. You can also download the demo version of the game by clicking the ‘Try it demo’ button under the buy option.

NBA 2K21 demo version promotional video



