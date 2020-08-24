NBA 2K21, demo now available on PS4 and Xbox One

Take Two publishes the demo of NBA 2K21 on PS4 and Xbox One. Now available for download. Quick match with four teams and My Player creation mode.

It is time to jump on the court. The NBA 2K21 demo is now available for download on PS4 and Xbox One. It will allow us to play a quick game with four teams: two classics (Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics) and two from the current era (Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers). In addition, the creator of My Player will be available with “unique customizations that give you control of the future of your NBA player,” as the team comments on its official website.

You will find the download links below. The demo will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, although it has not yet been released at this time.

Important changes

The main changes in the current generation version of NBA 2K21 are to give greater relevance to the right stick. The Pro Stick will feature new dribbling mechanics based on real player movements. On the other hand, they wanted to introduce a new shooting system. The timing bar has moved to a targeting system similar to that seen in NBA 2K15.

In the list of new defensive and offensive styles, more relevance will be given to the presence of the taller men in the paint. Thanks to players like Damian Lillard, users will be able to create bases up to 2.03 meters high. Almost nothing.

Through this link you will be able to find out what new features will be incorporated into My Team mode. NBA 2K21 will arrive on September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The PS5 and Xbox Series X version is expected to arrive later this year.

If you make the leap, all the progress you make in MyTEAM mode will be saved in your profile, as well as your VC wallet, the currency ingame. Keep your progress safe.



