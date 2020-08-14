NBA 2K21 Demo Date Announced

After the promotional film that appeared at the PlayStation 5 event, a new statement came about NBA 2K21, which did not make much talk about itself and managed to keep many information about the game secret. The developers have announced the release date of the game’s demo.

New information has emerged about NBA 2K21, the new game of the NBA 2K series, which many basketball fans around the world are eagerly waiting for every year. The game, which has been quiet since its introduction, broke the silence with the demo release date.

Visual Concepts and 2K Sports did not provide any information about the gameplay and in-game visuals on the Xbox Series X and PlayStationn 5 versions of the game. Still, an announcement was made for existing platforms, and it was announced when the demo will meet users.

The demo of NBA 2K21 will be released on August 24

2K Sports stated that the demo of NBA 2K21 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms on August 24. Although the company has satisfied the curiosity of many players with this statement, it also shared some information about the new generation game consoles.

According to the developer’s statements, 40 new shooting animations have been added to the game and improvements have been made to the feature named Pro Stick Shooting. Changes have also been made to the ball handling and in-game badges, also known as dribbling.

As it is known, NBA 2K21 appeared for the first time at the PlayStation 5 event. The short promotional film featuring Zion Williamson had images from the PlayStation 5 and we had a small idea about the graphics of the game.

After this promotional film, a gameplay video with graphics on existing platforms was also released, but as we mentioned earlier in the news, many people wondered how the new consoles will offer a graphic difference, so the eyes were turned to the next generation consoles.

We did not have much information about the game after the last published gameplay video on the available platforms, but the countdown to the release of the game has also started. The game, which will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms on September 4, will be released to the new generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the 2020 holiday season.



