NBA 2K21 Coming to Console Xbox Game Pass in March

The subscription service adds another major title, which will be available to subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Upgrade

The version of NBA 2K21 that will come to Xbox Game Pass is that of Xbox One, not the one optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as Xbox Spain has clarified to MeriStation: “The version of NBA 2K21 that arrives on March 4 at Xbox Game Pass is the Standard Edition. This edition is compatible and playable on Xbox Series X | S. Xbox Game Pass members who want to upgrade to the Optimized version of the game can do so with a 20% discount ”

Original news

The Xbox Game Pass service will shortly incorporate a new and important video game to its catalog, nothing more and nothing less than NBA 2K21. The Visual Concepts basketball simulator will arrive on Microsoft’s subscription service just a few months after its official launch. “We are delighted to announce that as of March 4, Xbox Games Pass members will be able to enjoy” the game “on console”, but also in the cloud for those who are subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they comment in a new entry in Xbox Wire, the official blog of the platform.

The game can be played on Xbox One, but also on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What is not specified in the statement is whether those who play in the new generation will enjoy the optimized edition for these consoles or the previous one. generation. MeriStation has contacted Microsoft to confirm this, so we will update as soon as we have the information at our disposal.

Two different versions

NBA 2K21 came out first on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, waiting for the next-gen machines to go on sale. Unlike other intergenerational products, this title is not updated for free in all cases, since the player must get the edition that allows it. Visual Concepts has taken advantage of the power of the new hardware to offer graphics that are even more faithful to reality, something that is also reflected in the gameplay.

Xbox Game Pass continues an upward journey, with new video games that each month complete a catalog that already far exceeds one hundred titles. Since September 2020 they have integrated Project xCloud technology, which allows playing some of the titles through streaming, for now only on Android devices. Certain titles have also been adapted to touch controls.