NBA 2K21, Available on Xbox Free Game Days

NBA 2K21: Xbox Free Play Days selects two new titles for your next wave. NBA 2K21 is the prominent name. Know the dates of availability.The Xbox division confirms the titles available in the new batch of the Xbox Free Play Days promotion. All users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have unlimited access for a limited time to NBA 2K21 and TT Isle of Man 2: Ride on the Edge. They will be available until May 17 at 09:00 Spanish peninsular time.

Go to the Xbox Live Gold tab or their profiles in the Microsoft Store to download them. During these days you can enjoy its complete offer of experiences. Once finished, both the saved game and the achievements will remain linked to your profile; In case you acquire them in the future, you will follow the progress from where you left off.

In the case of TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, during its stay it will be on sale for all users. You will find it at 17.99 euros, which is a 70% discount compared to its usual price (59.99 euros). Remember that both games are compatible with Xbox Series X | S, over the native version of Xbox One.

Free games for this weekend

In case you have other platforms, you should not miss the opportunity to discover the recently published titles at no additional cost. For example, PC players can access The Lion’s Song, a storytelling adventure available on the Epic Games Store until May 20 at 5:00 PM PST. Once you redeem it, it will remain linked to your library forever.

Scavengers, on the other hand, offers a new point of view in multiplayer territory. Its early access on Steam leads us to pull the first triggers of its PVPVE proposal. In this link you will find the main reasons to give it a try. On the other hand, click here to find out which are the featured free games for the next few days.