NBA 2K 23: The best shots

Perhaps the biggest mistake players make in NBA 2K 23 is that they think they’ve finished their build when they create their character. The presence of default shots is not only embarrassing in games, but also obliges. Those who spend all this time creating the best attacking defender can’t help but get a full animation of their throws.

This year there is a very clear division of animation for players of any height. Don’t worry, NBA 2K 23 allows any shooter to be truly excellent, no matter how big or small he is. Whether it’s a striker, a big stretch, or a guard, the best throw for any character build is here in this guide.

Jump shot