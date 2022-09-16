NBA 2K 23: The best Dark Matter cards in My Team, rating

Dark Matter cards are the best that NBA 2K23 has to offer. They always have a maximum rating of 99 OVR. In the last few years, it took some time for them to be added to the game at all. But this year the game started with several available at release, which attracted gamers who like to look for these options in advance.

Most players only have time for one or two Dark Matter cards in NBA 2K23 if they don’t want to get a second mortgage on their home. So when searching for the best cards, it would be wise to see which ones are really the best of the best, and get them first.

Special thanks to the guys from 2kdb.net for constantly updating the database of cards!

3 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan doesn’t just have the best defense/rebound badges, he has all the defense/selection badges. Each of them is in the silver rank or higher, so there really isn’t a single aspect of his defense to find fault with. Those who ride in the ring will have a world of pain waiting for them when they find out that Duncan is responsible for the defense inside.

His speed of 84 inches at a height of 6 feet 11 inches is unheard of. It will collapse in time to catch up with any slasher. As for Tim Duncan, it’s almost impossible to stop him.

2 Julius Erving

Those who think of Dr. Jay might think of a guy with the best dunk skills the early NBA has ever seen. They are right to think about it, and his Dark Matter card confirms this fact by giving him the best available badges for completing; additionally, every badge associated with a dunk is a Hall of Fame quality.

He is listed primarily as an easy forward, but don’t be afraid to transfer him to an attacking defender. He’s also great from the perimeter, and his elite game badges are just as good as a point guard’s, so he can knock an opponent down and off the arc.

1 Larry Bird

It’s hard to overestimate how incredible Larry Bird’s “Dark Matter” map is. He has incredible shooting badges, all at the Hall of Fame level, except Shot Creator, which is at the gold level. And yet his excellent shooting is just the tip of the iceberg.

Only six badges are missing from the Bird. “Comprehensively developed” is just beginning to describe his abilities. Use him as a light forward or take his sturdy 6ft 9in build and put him in a powerful forward to stretch the team a lot.

NBA 2K23 is already available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.