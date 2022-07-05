NBA 2K 23 Puts Michael Jordan On the Cover, Bringing Back Jordan’s Iconic Trials

Basketball legend Michael Jordan will be the cover star of NBA 2K23 special issues, and 2K is bringing back the iconic Jordan Challenges to celebrate the occasion. The publisher also confirmed the September 9 release date and announced that the six-time NBA champion will grace the covers of the aptly named Michael Jordan Edition and the limited edition Championship Edition.

Jordan was chosen not only because 2K23 matches his iconic number on the T-shirt, but also, according to 2K, because his spirit matches the theme of this year’s MyPLAYER campaign mode: “Answer the Call.” “After 23 became the most recognizable number in sports, it was quite appropriate that for NBA 2K23 we are introducing the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K.

While the prices for these editions were not disclosed — as was the cover star of the standard edition — last year’s special edition (probably the level of the Michael Jordan edition) It cost $99.99 compared to the standard price of $59.99/$69.99 depending on the console generation.

However, the Championship Edition is a whole new level of NBA 2K releases that comes with an annual NBA League Pass subscription that provides access to every real, real NBA game on TV. Given that it costs $50, those who want to buy this most expensive edition should expect a significant price increase.

2K didn’t say too much about what will be in each issue, but confirmed that the iconic Jordan Challenges from NBA 2K11 will return to this year’s game. Jordan Challenges was a series of ten challenges in which players had to recreate the defining moments of Jordan’s career.

However, in 2K23 there will be a small update from 15 different trials, which will use moments from Jordan’s NBA career with the Chicago Bulls along with his playing time in the US national team. All ten original challenges will be rebuilt from scratch and presented along with the remaining five in their own game mode.

2K23 will be Jordan’s fourth appearance on the cover of NBA 2K, first in 2K11 (along with the original Jordan Challenges), then in 2K12, and then in a special edition of 2K16.

2K has promised that more details will come soon, and a more detailed review of Jordan Challenges will be released sometime this summer.

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer who sometimes doesn’t forget to tweet @thelastdinsdale. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.