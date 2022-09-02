NBA 2K 23 presents the athlete from the cover of Dreamer Edition

An increasing effort is being made so that NBA 2K fans can do more things than their MyCareer and Park games when they download the game. In an effort to imitate the business ventures of real NBA players off the court, the creation of a record label and a fashion label was presented as part of the MyCareer storyline. 2K Sports seems keen to move further towards music by announcing its new NBA 2K23 cover athlete.

A week before the launch of NBA 2K23, 2K Sports announces that rapper Jay Cole will be an athlete on the cover of Dreamer Edition. This is the first time in the NBA 2K franchise, as a non-NBA or WNBA player will grace a cover version of the basketball video game franchise. At the time of writing, there is no additional information about what will be in this exclusive GameStop NBA 2K23 Edition. This edition will only be available on next-generation consoles.

NBA 2K23 also revealed the first MyCareer story trailer, in which Jay Cole appears as a non-player character. The NBA published a quote by J. Cole, which indicates that he, his Dreamville label, Dreamer Fashion Label and two artists signed by J. Cole, Bas and Elite, will play a key role in the history of MyCareer and 2K City. In NBA 2K22, rapper The Game played a small role as the antagonist of the player as part of the quest line to create a record company, so this inclusion can turn this activity into a more consistent step in the history of MyCareer.

Although Jay Cole has never been an NBA player, he played high school, NCAA Division 1 college at St. John’s University and rarely played professional basketball. He played several games in the inaugural African Basketball League season with the BBC’s Rwanda Patriots in 2021 as part of the NBA Global Initiative and with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. J. Cole often mentions basketball in his music in his debut mixtape “The Warm-Up” and in his two albums “A Sideline Story” and “The Off-Season”.

The 2K franchises have made music the centerpiece of the game, whether it’s playlists created in the past by musicians like Jay-Z and Drake, or in-game episodes like The Game, and interaction with Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard in the image of “Dame Dolla”. . It’s a move that makes this game more unique compared to other games, but without revealing the incentives of this special edition of NBA 2K23, it’s unclear if the 2K community will consider this option.

NBA 2K23 will be released on September 9 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.