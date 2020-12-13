Nazi encryption machine found under the sea

A rare encryption machine used by the Nazis during World War II was found at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, in the Bay of Geltinger (Germany), by divers from the non-governmental organization World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF). The discovery came in November.

The “sensational find”, as described by the NGO, occurred during an expedition in search of abandoned fishing nets in the region, which represent a deadly danger to marine animals. The object was stuck in one of these nets and was even mistaken by divers for a typewriter.

It is not yet known how the Nazi coding machine got to the bottom of the sea. One hypothesis is that she was on one of the 50 German submarines sunk in the region during a self-sinking operation in 1945. Another possibility is that she was thrown from a vessel in the last days of the conflict, to prevent enemies from deciphering the confidential content of the German military.

Known as “Enigma”, the German encryption machine appeared in 1918, but it only started to be used by the military after 1930. It gained fame for its supposed undecipherability, allowing the sending and receiving of secret messages. However, British mathematician Alan Turing broke the code, an action that was held responsible for anticipating the end of the war.

Restoration and exhibition

The electromechanical encryption machine found on the seabed will undergo a delicate restoration process, which will include its desalination. All work should take at least a year to complete. When it is completely clean, it will be displayed in an archeology museum in the region where it was found.

It is estimated that thousands of Enigmas were produced between 1930 and 1940 by the Germans. Among the few located, around 50 are currently on display in museums around the world. Some were also auctioned for millionaire amounts.



