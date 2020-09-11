Nayeon, New Hairstyles Before Coming Back In October

TWICE, who is rumored to be making a comeback this fall, seems to have started teasing some of their fans.

This can be seen from the upload of Instgaram Story on TWICE’s official account on Friday (11/09), where Nayeon appears to show her new hairstyle.

In the video, Nayeon appears with her new long hairstyle with ash black highlights that hints that she is ready to greet fans on her upcoming comeback.

TWICE has been scheduled to make a comeback in October, marking their comeback for the first time since ‘More & More’ last June.

Are you ready to look forward to TWICE’s comeback this fall?



