NAVE Launches Desktop with AMD’s Processor and GPU

The line of computer and notebook gamers NAVE announced, as part of the brand’s anniversary celebration, the launch of its newest desktop geared towards high-performance gamers: the NAVE Saturn AA01.

The NA01 Saturn AA01 arrives with AMD’s next-generation performance, including the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor and the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card, capable of enabling Ray Tracing technology in the most modern games. Thus, the machine is already assembled to serve the most demanding public in the community, which daily deals with games with high processing potential, media editing, streaming and video rendering.

“We are very happy with the positive response from gamers and our partners towards the AMD Radeon and Ryzen families. AMD is working globally to ensure that gamers have access to the best gaming experience, integrating graphics and leading computing in performance, so we are excited to bring one more option to Brazilian gamers, “said Patrícia Lenny, from NAVE.” With the launch from this NAVE desktop, they can use the best of AMD technology in their AAA games or their favorite electronic sports. ”

Check out the complete specifications of the NAVE Saturn AA01 below.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800

Motherboard: Asrock B550

RAM: 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz (2 x 8GB)

Storage: 256GB SSD M.2 PCIe 3.0

Cooling: 4 RGB fans manageable by remote control

The launch of Saturn AA01 is just one of the great news that NAVE promised for 2021, opening the season for promotions, announcements and gifts. To learn more about the brand and its products, just access the official website.