Naughty Dog is Hiring for Full Multiplayer Game

Naughty Dog: Best known for its games focused on cinematic storytelling, developer Naughty Dog seems to be looking for a change of air and has opened jobs for its “first fully multiplayer game”.

In the job description, “Naughty Dog’s newest adventure” is currently looking for a level designer and gameplay programmer. “We want to bring the same level of ambition and quality that we’re known for in storytelling games to this unique multiplayer project.”

“This is a rare opportunity to make an impact on your resume and create an experience that will be shared and enjoyed by millions of players around the world,” concludes the announcement.

Although the exact content of the project is not yet known, it is speculated that it may be a standalone multiplayer version of The Last of Us Part 2, which ended up being released in singleplayer mode only.

Herman Hulst, the boss of PlayStation Studios, had recently asked, “Who says multiplayer games can’t have great stories?” probably mentioning this project by Naughty Dog, one of the most acclaimed studios in the house.

What would you most like to see in this game? Do you think the developer will be able to do well in multiplayer? Let us know in the comments below!