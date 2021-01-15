Naughty Dog is already hiring employees for his new game

After the success of The Last of Us Part 2, voted game of the year at The Game Awards 2020, Naughty Dog is already working on its next project! The information came directly from the production company’s official Twitter:

“Looking for a new job in 2021? Naughty Dog is hiring! We are looking for talented developers in several areas.” Vacancies range from game designers to artists, animators, programmers and video editors.

Neil Druckmann, the co-president of the studio, as well as director and screenwriter for The Last of Us Part 2, shared the information on his private Twitter: “Come work with us! We are developing something very cool!”

