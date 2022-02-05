Naughty Dog Confirms Three Games In Development

Naughty Dog publishes dozens of job offers and Neil Druckman anticipates that they are to work on three projects yet to be announced by the studio. During this 2022 we are going to see two film and television premieres based on Naughty Dog franchises, with the imminent Uncharted movie and the next premiere of The Last of Us series on HBO, but everything seems to indicate that we will also have video game news developed by the Californian study. According to a series of job offers, which Neil Druckmann himself has retweeted, they are currently involved in three projects yet to be announced.

This tweet from the official Naughty Dog account publishes dozens of job offers for the studio’s upcoming projects in multiple departments such as art, set design, animation, visual effects, etc… As we said before, Druckmann has retweeted this information. “We are growing! Come and join us to work with us on…”, accompanied by three emoticons that reflect each of the three projects they work on and which he cannot talk about at the moment.

However, from there, everything is speculation, since Naughty Dog has not even confirmed what IP they are working on. It is certain that one of these projects is a multiplayer, having been speculated that it could be the version of Factions corresponding to The Last of Us Part II, while another title that has been rumored in recent months would be a remake of the original title on PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, not long ago, from the studio they talked about “never saying never” to a new installment of Uncharted, so from here, everything is possible.

Naughty Dog on the big and small screen

But as we said, during these next few months we will be able to enjoy the two mentioned IPs on the screens -big and small-. On the one hand, Uncharted opens in theaters next week, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the role of Nathan Drake and Sully respectively, a long-delayed premiere due to problems arising from the pandemic and multiple director changes. We will have to wait longer to see The Last of Us on HBO, a series that has Druckmann himself in charge of the script and that stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing Joel and Ellie.