Naughty Dog Confirms That The Last of Us Part 1 Will Be Compatible With Steam Deck

Fans who want to play Joel and Ellie’s iconic adventure on the Steam Deck can count on luck, as Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us Part 1 can be played on Valve’s portable power plant.

Valve’s Steam Deck is an incredibly popular portable computer that spawned the micro-industry of portable PCs. Given the popularity of the hardware, one Twitter user turned to the platform to ask if the Steam Deck will play the upcoming remake of The Last of Us Part 1 from Naughty Dog, which will appear on PC on March 3.

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

Neil Drakmann responded in a tweet saying, “Ellie and Joel will decorate the Steam Deck.” It will be the latest in a series of Sony PC ports such as Spider-Man; Miles Morales and Uncharted that can be played on Steam Deck. For those who don’t like the portable nature of the device, you can also check out the Steam Deck accessories that allow you to connect it to a TV.

Is it possible to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck?

The developer of Naughty Dog has confirmed that you will indeed be able to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck. What is currently unknown is whether it will be tested by Steam Deck or just be “playable”. In any case, expect to change your settings a little so that the game will work and work in the game state, since it is likely that the Steam Deck will not be able to cope with launching the game with maximum settings.

We also pin our hopes on integrating FSR into the game, which was noticeably lacking in the Sackboy port. FSR will allow you to smooth out any of these nasty performance spikes to bring the Steam Deck up to a playable frame rate with beautiful graphics.