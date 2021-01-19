Native support to VLC for Mac computers with Apple M1

The latest update for the open source and equipped media player VLC has been released. With this update, Mac computers with Apple Silicon; native support for Apple M1 processor MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. With the release of VLC 3.0.12, some adjustments are also introduced that are compatible with the new visual design of Big Sur, the latest version of macOS.

Mac apps don’t need app updates that bring native support to run with the M1 processor. Because the Rosetta 2 conversion layer on Mac computers with Apple Silicon ensures that software compiled for x86 processors also works surprisingly well on new Arm-based hardware. But for an app like VLC that many people use to play 4K or 8K video files, notable improvements will come in the performance and efficiency side.

As the 9to5Mac site points out, the new VLC does not include a universal file system. So the code optimized for Arm is not provided by default. First of all, the normal VLC application needs to be updated to version 3.0.12, then 3.0.12.1 update is required to get the optimized version on the Apple processor Mac computer.

VLC 3.0.12 version brings some minor features and improvements for VLC on other platforms. These include better Blu-ray playback support and fixing some crashes when using Direct3D 11 on Windows.