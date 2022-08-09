Nate Mitchell of The Bachelorette responds to accusations that he hid his daughter from a woman he dated for more than a year

A dirty situation. Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell has responded to accusations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series.

“Two sides to every story 🙏 I wish you all the best,” the 33—year-old reality show contestant replied to an Instagram comment asking: “Why are you playing girls?” The social media interaction occurred after Reality Steve released on Tuesday, August 9, an episode of the podcast with accusations of infidelity on Nate’s part.

The 46-year-old reality TV expert also outlined the allegations on his website, detailing his correspondence with Kelsey Frank, who says she dated Nate from 2020 to 2021. 1.5 years when we were dating, and I found out about it from the reality show,” Kelsey wrote in a July TikTok video. In an effort to further prove the legitimacy of her relationship with the ABC personality, she provided Reality Steve with a collection of their photos together.

The Reality Steve post also included screenshots of alleged direct messages Kelsey received from a woman named Lari Stark, which claimed she had a romantic relationship with Nate while he was allegedly with her exclusively. “I wish Nate all the best,” Frank told the podcaster. “I don’t want to influence his future, but it’s important for me to try not to let another girl be blinded by his secrets.”

Aside from the aforementioned Instagram comment, Nate has yet to respond to the report. So far, the Chicago native has made a good impression on Gabby Windy, this season’s bachelorette with Rachel Recchia. In the fifth episode, Gabby gave him a group date rose, which means that he is guaranteed to appear in the next episode, which will air on Monday, August 15.

The electrical engineer told Windy about his daughter on their first one-on-one date. “She is my world. Like, the pocket of my heart just burst the first time she said, “Daddy,” [and] the first time she told me she loved me,” he said on the show.

The self-proclaimed “girly dad” also received praise from fans for the way he treated fellow contestant Chris Austin, saying he would be uncomfortable if Gabby and Rachel were intimate with several suitors during fantasy Suites week.

“Any time you have a deliberate thought, ‘You’re not going to do this unless it’s this,’ it’s a form of control,” he told Chris on the show. “And this is manipulation. It could be our queen. It could be the mother of our children. It could be someone we spend the rest of our lives with.”