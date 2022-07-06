Natasha Bure criticizes “disappointing” suggestions that she gets roles thanks to Candice Cameron Bure’s mom: it’s “literally the opposite”

Candice Cameron Bure may have a full house, but that doesn’t mean her kids get special treatment in business.

“Many people will assume that if I get any job or any job at all, it’s from her,” Natasha Bure, the daughter of a Hallmark graduate, said today on Tuesday, July 5. they handed it to me, and, to be honest, it’s literally the opposite.”

The 23-year—old actress noted that she “works hard on everything I do, and I’m here like everyone else, just working and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” she continued. “So I think it’s one misconception that’s a little disappointing.”

Although Natasha has had one—off roles in several of her mother’s TV shows—”Do It or Break It,” “Fuller House” and “The Secrets of Aurora Teagarden”-she is also forging her own path. Together with Heather Locklear, she starred in the film “Home, Sweet Home” and played roles in the films “The Farmer and the Beauty: Saving Santaland” and the original film “Don’t Worry about the Little Things: the Story of Kristin Carlson”. The actress of Faith, Hope and Love is also known for her musical talent. Although Natasha now seems to be more focused on her acting career, she and her 46-year-old mom often posted videos of her solo songs in church.

The California native noted in her interview with Today that her work ethic is second to none.

“To be honest, I’m the same as any other person, and I’m just trying to stay in line, do my best and continue to keep all my acting skills at work all the time,” she said. “Of course, it’s difficult. I’m training, but I’m grateful for any opportunity I have, and I’m just trying my best to get to where I want to be.”

Although Natasha and Candice may have different career paths, Natasha has definitely followed in her mom’s footsteps. Both of them were child actors, and the Fuller House graduate got her first recurring role in the St. Elsever series in 1982, when she was 6 years old. She played steadily in the mid-to-late 80s before portraying her most famous character to date, DJ Tanner, in Full House from 1987 to 1995. She later reprised the role in Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. and also received the title “Queen of Christmas” because of her penchant for acting in Hallmark holiday films.

For her part, Natasha was 13 years old when she first appeared on screen in the movie “Do It or Break It” in 2011. she graduated from high school.

In addition to daughter Natasha, Candice and former hockey star Valery Bure — her 26-year—old husband – have sons Lev, 22, and Max, 20.