Natalie Portman’s Son Wants Her to Do More Marvel Movies After “Thor 4”

Attention! This post contains spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Natalie Portman says her son wants her to continue acting in Marvel films after Thor: Love and Thunder. The Oscar-winning actress, who has worked in the entertainment industry for almost thirty years, returns to the Marvel cinematic universe in the last part of the franchise, once again playing the role of Jane Foster. While Portman appeared as alternate versions of Jane in The Avengers: The Finale and the Disney Animated Series+ What if…?, Jane from the main timeline was absent from the previous Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, which made this recent return her first time. since 2013 in “Thor: The Kingdom of Darkness”.

In the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Jane Foster, played by Portman, is diagnosed with cancer, which is why she goes to New Asgard in search of Mjolnir, hoping that it will strengthen her. Because of Thor’s enchantment on the hammer a few years ago, Mjolnir reassembles himself, proclaims Jane worthy, and she becomes the Mighty Thor. The rest of the film tells about how Jane, Thor, Valkyrie and Korg dare to fight Gorr, the butcher god. However, along the way, Jane discovers that her condition actually worsens every time she uses a hammer. She feels obligated to continue and help others, which eventually leads to her playing self-sacrifice and dying. The scene after the credits of the film shows that Jane went to Valhalla, the Scandinavian afterlife. While this may seem like the end of Jane Foster in the MCU, Portman isn’t necessarily ready for it.

In a clip via ET from a recent episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which Portman is involved, she says her son wants her to continue making more Marvel movies. Read Portman’s comment below:

I liked that they had it like Thor, you know? Thor is a concept, not an individual, and I am very happy to make a film that my son will like. He said, “Can you just keep doing Marvel movies?”

This isn’t the first time Portman has been enthusiastic about his MCU experience and talked about his future. She has previously said that she is “open to everything” and feels that “anything is possible.” She also revealed that she would like the Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel to team up in the future. Moreover, in the comics Jane dies, but then comes back to life. In addition, there is now the possibility of a multiverse route where Portman could portray an alternate version of her character.

In any case, Portman’s openness to returning to the MCU persists, and her son’s desire to see her return strengthens her. There are several ways to make a Jane Foster comeback/The Mighty Thor is possible, and considering that amazing things happen all the time throughout the franchise, it wouldn’t be impossible. After all, Portman seemingly left the MCU after “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” only to finally return to “Thor: Love and Thunder” almost a decade later. Although it may seem like the end of her character now, in the future, “anything is possible,” as she says.