Natalie Portman’s Dream of a Mighty Thor/Captain Marvel may be executed in the fifth phase

Natalie Portman’s desire to unite the Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel after the events of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” may occur in the fifth phase of the MCU. Thor’s fourth solo film will premiere in theaters on July 8. It was confirmed that Natalie Portman will return to the MCU in 2019, when the latest sequel to “Thor” was officially announced at Comic-Con in San Diego. Theories about what Portman would bring to the table immediately gained momentum, as her return includes a re-introduction of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

In the comics, Jane Foster becomes the Mighty Thor when she discovers she can wield Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The ability to raise Mjolnir gives her all the powers usually associated with Thor, including super strength, stamina, speed, endurance, and the ability to control lightning. She assumes the mantle of the Mighty Thor in Thor’s absence, but her transformations come at a price. The more she wields a hammer, the further her cancer spreads. It’s a heartbreaking story, but impressive, and the film’s merchandise seems to confirm that this part of Jane’s story will be included in “Love and Thunder.” Although at the moment the fate of Jane Foster after the events of “Love and Thunder” can only be theorized, Portman’s comments about her potential future in the MCU provide interesting food for speculation.

In an interview at the premiere of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” Natalie Portman said that she loves “Captain Marvel” Brie Larson and would like their stories to collide in the future. This pitch is not so far-fetched. Both characters are based in the space corner of the MCU, so a space team between the Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel is quite possible. Thus, the question remains in which specific Phase 5 MCU project this crossover can occur. The most obvious answer may be “Avengers 5,” but there are other possibilities, including the upcoming sequel “Captain Marvel,” “Miracles,” a movie about a female superhero team, or even a future solo project “Mighty Thor.”

Starting with the most likely possibilities, the paths of the Mighty Thor and Captain Marvel may intersect in the yet-to-be-announced Avengers 5 movie. The likely villains for this project may be Kang, Galactus, or even the sworn enemy of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom. All of these villains are connected to the cosmic corner of the Marvel universe, and therefore, if Jane Foster survives the events of “Love and Thunder,” the need to team up with Captain Marvel to fight the newest all—encompassing MCU villain is a definite opportunity for Phase 5. In addition, “Avengers: Finale” hints at a female superhero team, for example, in the A-Force story. A-Force is a group to which both Captain Marvel and another version of Thor belong. It’s not hard to imagine that the MCU will change the composition of comics in accordance with its ambitions, which means that the Mighty Thor Portman can easily take this slot for himself. The upcoming debut of She-Hulk in the MCU makes the A-Force storyline much more likely, since she, too, was one of the core members of this group.

A closer opportunity is to see a cameo of the Mighty Thor in the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. There were rumors that Valkyrie herself would appear, and given that the trailers for “Love and Thunder” suggest that Valkyrie and Jane have become friends, this is quite possible. Since there are already three different titular superheroes in Captain Marvel 2, most likely it will only be a minor role. Another possibility is that Thor Portman will replace Chris Hemsworth as the main Thor of the MCU, so Captain Marvel may well appear in the solo project “Mighty Thor” somewhere in the future.

The further the MCU expands, the more likely certain crossovers become. The mighty Thor and Captain Marvel are two mighty space superheroes, and combining them could mean exciting things for the future of the MCU. Whatever happens to Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, her inclusion in the MCU certainly offers many interesting possibilities.