Natalie Portman Talks About Her Hollywood Childhood

Through a podcast, Natalie Portman spoke about the fear she felt after being sexualized during her childhood, because of one of her first roles in Hollywood. A problem that, according to the actress, drastically influenced how she lived her own sexuality.

Recall that Natalie Portman rose to fame at the age of 11, thanks to her role as ‘Mathilda’ in Luc Besson’s iconic film “The Perfect Murderer”. A tape that created a ‘kind’ image of ‘Lolita’ for him.

And now the actress has revealed how much this film influenced her life and her own sexuality, ensuring that being ‘sexualized’ from her childhood not only marked her person but her artistic career.

“Being sexualized when I was little, I think it took me away from my own sexuality, because it terrified me. I considered that the best way to be sure was to say that I was conservative ”

They were part of the statements of Natalie Portman, where she also revealed that her image of ‘Lolita’ led her to take a different path within the film industry, choosing very specific roles.

In this way, the actress spoke about how she built ‘walls’ to protect herself as a teenager, choosing a series of projects and characters such as Padmé Amidala in the “Star Wars” trilogy.

Natalie Portman talks about the sexualization she lived in Hollywood

Natalie Portman also revealed that for this same reason she did not accept romantic scenes or kisses; choosing roles that were not very sensual to protect her own image.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the actress was among the most prominent headlines of Somagnews, after talking about her participation in the next film "Thor: Love & Thunder", where her character will take on greater prominence.




