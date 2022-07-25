Natalie Portman Says Her Son Wants Her to Continue acting in Marvel Movies in First Look at “Running Wild” (Exclusive)

Natalie Portman showed her bravery in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but will she have enough strength to survive in the desert?

The Oscar winner opens a new season of the TV series “Running with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”, in which a survivalist leads Portman to the gaming canyons of Southern Utah, where the actress learns to descend various canyons. Only ET has an exclusive synopsis of Portman in action, where she also reflects on the Marvel experience and returning to wield the mighty hammer in the latest MCU blockbuster.

At the height of the season, Grylls takes daring adventures to a new level by teaching celebrity guests the basic survival skills they must master and then prove they can use them in a stressful situation. Each of them will be tested for their survival skills more than the other guests: after Grylls teaches each of them a key set of skills, they will have to master them on their own and use these skills in a moment of high intensity to earn their loot. from the wilderness.

Before starting training, Grylls and Portman took a few minutes to discuss her experience working in the Marvel family. “I pinch myself every day like it’s really, really cool,” said Portman, who first played Jane Foster in the 2011 film Thor.

The 41-year-old actress spoke about how she played the Mighty Thor in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, almost ten years after she last appeared in the sequel “Thor 2: Kingdom of Darkness” in 2013. Do you know? Thor is a concept, not necessarily a special person, and I am very happy to make a film that my son will like,” she said, referring to her son Alef. “He said, ‘Can you keep doing Marvel movies?’

Portman revealed her favorite KVM hero Aleph — and it’s not Jane Foster! “He loves Dr. Strange very much,” she said with a smile. — And Thor, of course.

She also shared that the training regime to get in shape to play the Mighty Thor is very intense: “It’s super, super physical for Thor… There is also more flexibility in Thor’s things. You can run, you can swim, and you can do weights. training. You can mix it all up. It’s not that specific.”

Other celebrities taking up the challenge this season include Ashton Kutcher, Sima Liu, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle.

The premiere of the film “Escape with Bear Grylls: The Challenge” will take place on Monday at 21:00 Korean time. ET/PT on NatGeo and is available for streaming on Wednesday, August 10th on Disney+.

To keep up to date with the latest TV news, subscribe to the daily newsletter ET.