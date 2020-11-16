Natalie Portman Reveals Details About Jane’s Powers

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new Marvel movie to enjoy, but thankfully, there’s a lot to look forward to when the Marvel Cinematic Universe resumes business as usual. It’s a new era for the MCU, with many new heroes making their debuts, and some old ones taking on new forms, like Captain America and Thor.

Although Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is still around and will appear in future films, he will pass the hammer to a new hero in Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman’s Jane. He will become The Mighty Thor in the fourth installment, an exciting development that aligns with the comics. But even if Jane will sport a similar name and weapon in Phase 4 of the MCU, that doesn’t mean his version of Thor is exactly the same as Hemsworth’s.

Portman recently spoke a bit about his involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder, being careful not to reveal any important details about the upcoming film. Aside from emphasizing that she is the Mighty Thor, not Lady Thor, she briefly mentioned that her character will have powers that differ from the Thor we all know and love.

“So she has powers. Not exactly the same as Thor. It’s her own version and it’s called The Mighty Thor. ”

She didn’t dive any deeper than that, but it’s enough to get us excited about the next movie. During her interview, Portman also emphasized the importance of all female heroines currently in the MCU.

“People tend to emphasize that this type of character is good for women, but it is also good for men. That they see women in those kinds of characters just broadens the opportunities for how we all look. ”

We will toast to that! With that mindset, there’s little doubt that Natalie Portman will bring everyone into this new role, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds. In the meantime, we’ll speculate on her new superpowers … so many theories to tackle!



