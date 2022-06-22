Natalie Portman reflects on her role in “Avengers: Finale”

MCU star Natalie Portman shared her thoughts on how her small role in “Avengers: Finale” was created. Portman created the image of Jane Foster in the early part of the MCU, Thor, in 2011. Foster is a talented astrophysicist and the main love interest of Asgard hero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) throughout the franchise. Although the character occupies an important place in the Marvel canon, she has not appeared so often in the franchise since the movie “Thor 2: Kingdom of Darkness”. More recently, Portman returned to the MCU with voice acting in the animated series “What if …?” this led to the fact that she seriously returned to the role of the Mighty Thor in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is released in theaters on July 8.

Jane Foster’s last live appearance in the MCU was the massive crossover “Avengers: Finale”. She appeared during an episode in which the Avengers traveled through time to collect Infinity Stones from the timelines of previous entries in the MCU. As part of this mission, Rocket and Thor visited Asgard in 2013 during the events of Thor: World of Darkness to retrieve the Reality Stone from Foster. Although Portman’s image was used, it was mostly made up of clippings from the “Dark World”, and the only new contribution of the actress was additional material for voicing the “Avengers: Finale” scene.

Portman recently met with Variety to discuss “Thor: Love and Thunder” and her story in the MCU. When she discussed Jane Foster’s appearance in The Finale, she revealed that “it was very easy for me,” before laughing. In the MCU, actors often see themselves on screen in conditions and situations that they did not experience on set, so it was not unusual for her to observe herself in this context. Read her full quote below:

It was very easy for me. I mean, it’s always amazing to see yourself, even for a split second, in a Marvel movie, because you find yourself in places you’ve never been before. It’s like seeing vacation photos that you’ve never taken or something like that.

Natalie Portman’s statements about how an actor feels in certain Marvel films are consistent with the experiences of other performers. Given the overlapping production schedules and the fact that most settings are provided with a green screen, it can sometimes be difficult to tell how and where they appear. This process led to the infamous moment when Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow forgot she was in Spider-Man: Returning home.

Of course, she might have been disoriented when she first saw Avengers: Finale. However, this role must have been the catalyst for her proper return to the MCU. Now that Jane is coming back to life in earnest, there will probably be times when she didn’t know in advance what the scene would look like, but at least she is much more directly involved in the process.