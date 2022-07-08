Natalie Portman Makes Unexpected Comments about Jane Foster’s Future in MCU

Attention! This post contains spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Natalie Portman makes unexpected comments about Jane Foster’s future in the MCU after “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The Oscar-winning actress returns to the franchise in the latest sequel to Thor, appearing as the Mighty Thor. According to the source material, Jane assumes the image of a superhero after she is diagnosed with cancer, in the hope that Mjolnir’s power will help her heal. In a tragic twist, Jane’s condition actually worsens every time she uses the hammer, but she feels obligated to continue serving the Mighty Thor to help others.

In the third act of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane leads a selfless game, becoming the Mighty Thor for the last time to help Thor in his mission to save the children of Asgard. After she dies in Thor’s arms, the post-credits scene “Love and Thunder” shows Jane going to Valhalla, the Scandinavian paradise of the afterlife, where heroes go after dying in battle. At first glance, it seemed like a decent send-off for the character, but Portman seems ready for another comeback.

In an interview with the LA Times, Portman talked about her possible future in the MCU. Despite Jane’s death, she believes that “anything is possible.” Check out her comments in the space below:

“I am open to everything. He’s such a cool character, and I feel like anything is possible.”

There is a precedent for Jane’s return among the living in Marvel comics, so it will be interesting to see if the films decide to adapt one of these storylines in the future. This move could be risky as it could undermine Jane’s heroic sacrifice and the satisfying completion of the Thor/Jane arch that has been part of the MCU since phase one. I am inclined to continue my story somehow. If Jane’s resurrection from Earth-616 is not discussed, another possibility is the appearance of Portman as Jane’s multiverse. The multiverse element so common in Phase 4 was absent in Love and Thunder, but it will definitely play a significant role in future projects.

Regardless of what happens to Jane in the future, Portman’s attitude to the role is a noticeable development. After her experience in Thor: Kingdom of Darkness, Portman left the MCU and seems to have done away with the franchise. But working with Taika Waititi on “Love and Thunder” seems to have rejuvenated the actress’ interest, and it’s nice to see that she’s ready to further explore the character in future installments. Portman is a talented performer with a significant range, so her continued involvement in the MCU will benefit Marvel. But even if they don’t find a place for her to return after “Thor: Love and Thunder,” at least Portman was able to leave on a high note in the role of the Mighty Thor.