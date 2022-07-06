Natalie Portman Explains Jane’s Evolution in Love & Thunder after Thor 3

Natalie Portman explains the evolution of Jane Foster in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” after the passage of time in the movie “Thor: Ragnarok”. Portman stars in the film “Love and Thunder” with Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Chris Pratt. Taika Waititi, who was also the director of “Ragnarok”, returns to directing, and also plays the voice of Korg in the film.

Portman made her debut as Jane Foster in the first 2011 Thor film. Then she appeared in his sequel “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, but did not appear in “Thor: Ragnarok”. new material has not been removed. According to director Waititi, he convinced Portman to return to Love and Thunder by personally sitting with her to make an appeal, saying that this time Jane Foster would be a more fun and adventurous character.

Related to this: Mighty Thor / Captain Marvel Natalie Portman Wish Could Happen in Phase 5

Portman discusses what changed after the break in her character’s “Ragnarok”, and how Jane changed in “Love and Thunder”. In an interview with Vogue, Portman notes that Jane is now the superhero Mighty Thor in the movie “Love and Thunder”. She clarifies how this affects this particular character. Unlike some “feminist characters” who are “constantly cool and just kick ass,” Portman notes that Jane “also has moments of vulnerability.” Jane Foster does it all/Mighty Thor is a complex and “multifaceted character”. Check out the full statement below:

“In this movie, Jane becomes the Mighty Thor, so we see her as a superhero—and a new superhero. I like that she’s not always tough and cool, she also has moments of vulnerability, moments of absurdity, moments of amateurism. It was fun to play it all. I think so often, a feminist character, that people feel the need to make her just a bully all the time, who just kicks ass, you know? I think it’s such a difficult character type for me. It was really nice to play someone with a multi-faceted character.”

Jane’s evolution into the Mighty Thor in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” has long been widely known. However, earlier in the press about the Portman character, the main focus was on the combat elements of the Mighty Thor. This includes talking about Mighty Thor’s fighting style, Portman’s training program to gain weight for the role, and how computer graphics were able to make Mighty Thor look six feet tall. This interview, however, focuses on the less militant element of Mighty Thor: her emotions and her heart. Although she is, of course, still a combative and “feminist character,” Portman’s discussion of the hero’s vulnerability and “moments of amateurism” makes her even more comprehensive.

The complex character of the Mighty Thor is also a great addition to what viewers already expect from Valkyrie in the film. Being one of the few queer Marvel characters and earning the nickname “King of Asgard”, Valkyrie is also far from a typical female superhero. Having two strong and versatile women alongside Hemsworth’s Thor could be an exciting path for the MCU, which even in recent years has mostly focused on male superheroes in its films. Viewers won’t have to wait long to finally see how these multidimensional characters come to life on the screen in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.