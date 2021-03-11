Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o as Lady in the Lake

Apple TV + is about to launch yet another series with a successful cast. The TV Line website announced the start of production for the series inspired by the bestseller Lady in the Lake, which was written by Laura Lippman.

Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) are the first confirmed names to star in the series.

The plot of Lady in the Lake

The Oscar-winning actresses will be part of the series, which will be co-written and directed by Alma Har’el (Honey Boy). Alma will also be responsible for the script for the pilot episode of Lady in the Lake.

The miniseries takes place in the 1960s in Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (played by Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

This puts the character on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a working woman who juggles motherhood, lots of jobs and a passionate commitment to advance Baltimore’s progressive black agenda.

Production of the miniseries

Portman, Nyong’o and Ha’rel will executive produce the show. In addition to them, Dre Ryan (The Man in the High Castle) also takes part behind the scenes, as executive producer, co-creator and co-writer for Lady in the Lake.

There is still no forecast for the beginning of the recordings or for the debut of the new series of Apple TV +.