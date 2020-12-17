Natalia Dyer admits it’s advantageous to pause filming

One of the projects that was forced to halt filming due to the pandemic was the Netflix series Stranger Things, which had to pause production during the spring amid the spread of the virus.

Eventually many major movies and TV shows have been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are incredibly eager to see those projects return in the months and years to come.

Photos from the set of Stranger Things production, which resumed earlier this year, have gradually started to appear online, providing fresh looks at what the upcoming season will entail. The latest photos show Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and new actor Joseph Quinn getting ready to film an outdoor scene.

While the details of the plot remain a mystery when it comes to season 4 Stranger Things, the cast and crew of the series have been candid about the effect of the pandemic on the new episodes, which is not entirely a negative opinion.

“I’ll just say that the pandemic definitely massively delayed filming and therefore the release of our fourth season has a date yet to be determined,” shared producer Shawn Levy in an interview last month.

Similarly, the producer also claimed that it had a very positive impact by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time, to write the entire season before shooting it and have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before, so the quality of these scripts is exceptional, perhaps better than ever before.

“Normally, we get the first scripts and then they have to keep writing because of the schedule,” shared Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show.

Likewise, the Stranger Things actress also admitted that a reasonable amount of time was needed to create the script so the unscheduled hiatus was actually of great benefit for the production of the show. So, normally, there is a kind of writing on the go, but apparently this time they have had enough time.

“I think maybe it’s been a blessing for the writers, in a way, because they had time to sit back and think and create. So, yes, it seems that they come with everything, “said actress Natalia Dyer.



