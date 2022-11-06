Nat Phillips Starts And Assists, And The Liverpool U21 Team Hints at The Champions League Cup

Nat Phillips increased his playing time before the League Cup match with Derby and at the same time received an assist when Liverpool under-21 beat Fulham 3-1.

Liverpool U21 3-1 Fulham U21

Premier League 2, AXA Training Center

November 6 , 2022

Goals: Frauendorf, 5′, Kuansa, 22′, Stewart, 70′; Sanderson 52′

Having been refused a summer move, despite interest from a number of clubs, Phillips keeps his head down, but has found that he lacks minutes on the field this season.

His only appearance for the first team came in the opening match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and instead he played his second match for the under-21 team on Sunday.

This happened three days before the League Cup third round meeting with Derby, which he is likely to start, and 45 minutes in a high-profile match with Fulham made it easier for him to return to the game.

Barry Lutas’ team also returned from injury three times, including Tom Hill’s first game after injury during the preseason, but the coach was still required to bring Melkama Frauendorf forward.

However, it paid off again as the young German scored a goal in the fifth minute after beating West Ham 3-0 last week.

Shortly after, Jarrell Kuansa doubled the score, and Phillips was credited with an assist to a defender from close range.

After the break, Ollie Sanderson scored one goal in favor of Fulham, but Liverpool regained a two-goal advantage thanks to Leighton Stewart, who is back in shape, helped by another player who recovered from injury, James Norris.

Then the young Reds were able to control the game and earn three points, which lifted them over Fulham and took second place in the league, behind the leader Arsenal.

Phillips was not the only player whose minutes were limited due to his participation in the Derby match. Bobby Clarke was also ready to start at Anfield after being taken off at half-time.

Liverpool U21: Mrozek; Kuansa, Phillips (Miles, 46 minutes), Jonas, Chambers; Stephenson, Kane, McConnell (Stewart, 62′); Doak (Hill, 76′), Clark (Norris, 46′), Frauendorf (Musyalovski, 80′)

Next match: Dinamo Zagreb (D) — International Cup PL — Wednesday, November 9, 19:00 (GMT)