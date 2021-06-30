Nat Geo Uses Galaxy S21 Ultra In Underwater Video; See Result

Nat Geo: Samsung India’s YouTube channel published on Tuesday (29) a video made in partnership with National Geographic Traveler magazine that explores the recording capabilities of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Filmmaker and presenter Malaika Vaz used the device to capture images of tiger sharks on the island of Fuvahmulah, Maldives.

To withstand the water pressure, the cell phone used a protective cover similar to the Diveroid, but Samsung did not inform the model of the accessory. The company claims this is Nat Geo’s first underwater expedition using a smartphone.

Movie quality video

Despite support for 8K recordings at 24 frames per second and up to 4K at 60 frames per second, the video is unfortunately only available in Full HD at 30fps.

The halted movement of the fish and turtles in the advertisement indicates that the professionals opted for the highest possible resolution — the photos taken from the video would have used the smartphone’s 8K Video Snap tool. However, Samsung did not inform the settings used.

It seems that smartphone companies are pretty confident in the quality of their cameras. In addition to the partnership between Nat Geo and Samsung, Xiaomi opened a film production company this year to create short films. Check out our full Galaxy S21 Ultra review.