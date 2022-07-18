Nat Geo is looking for the World’s biggest hammer hammer [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive clip from National Geographic’s newest special edition, “The Biggest Hammer in the World?” The premiere of the new episode, which will premiere tonight at 10:9, will be another addition to the epic Sharkfest event. Celebrating its 10th anniversary and lasting four weeks, Sharkfest is an opportunity for National Geographic to shed light on these forgotten and underappreciated sea creatures that are more often feared than loved.

“The biggest hammer in the world?” It will also be broadcast on July 24 on Disney XD at 9.08 and on August 3 at 10.09 on Nat Geo Wild, which will give viewers many chances to catch this special episode full of exciting moments with sharks. As numerous reports of giant hammerhead sharks emerge, some of which claim to be up to twenty feet long, the actual potential size of this species is being questioned. To get the final answer, a group of scientists from Florida International University goes on an expedition off the coast of Florida to find the world’s largest hammer head.

National Geographic’s Sharkfest this year is bigger than ever, with nearly 30 hours of new programming and over 60 hours of improved content. “The World’s Biggest Hammerhead Shark?” is just one of several programs that have already been broadcast and which are scheduled for four weeks on several National Geographic channels, including subsidiaries such as Disney+, Hulu, Disney XD, ABC and ESPN. Thanks to this event, scientists hope to clarify the science of sharks for the general public and erase some of the mysteries surrounding the majestic animals.

Watch the exclusive Screen Rant clip provided by National Geographic, which gives viewers a hint of the excitement and fear that scientists experience while exploring from the numerous bridges of the Florida Keys to the shark waters of the Bahamas:

In the above brief review, Associate Professor Dr. Giannis Papapstamatiou explains how a slow start led to excellent results. In particular, the male hammer emerges from the deep blue sea and swims around the camera. Since the scientific team is trying to get a laser photo, they have to wait a few moves to get good measurements and try not to anger the shark in question.

Viewers will follow the Florida team on their mission and experience the magic of the hammerheads when “The World’s Biggest Hammerhead?” premieres tonight on National Geographic.

Sharkfest began its month-long celebration on July 10 with “Camo Sharks”, in the center of which scientists are recording changes in shark pigmentation in real time. Other special episodes available to watch include “Backyard Sharks,” which tells the story of adorable bull sharks in rivers across the sea and explores how climate change has affected their behavior. “Sharks are against. The World”, an exclusive clip of which fans can watch here.

