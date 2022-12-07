Nasser al-Khelaifi Has Publicly Declared His Interest in Manchester United Player Jude Bellingham.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has publicly stated his commitment to exploring a deal to transfer Jude Bellingham to Manchester United.

Bellingham has been in the sights of elite European clubs for some time. His impressive performances at the World Championships have only increased the demand for his services.

The list of top clubs vying for Bellingham includes United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and now PSG.

Khelaifi told Sky Sports about Bellingham: “Bellingham was one of England’s best players in Qatar and everyone wants him. An amazing player, what a player. England was lucky to have him.”

“He is one of the best players of the tournament. This is his first World Cup and he is calm, relaxed and confident. Look, everyone wants him. I’m not going to hide it.”

I respect him. He has his own club. If we want to talk to him, we’ll talk to the club.”

Paul Joyce reports that Dortmund estimates the 19-year-old player at an astronomical 130 million pounds.

The German giant’s hand in negotiations has only strengthened after their player’s performances at the World Cup.

Dortmund bosses are going to talk to Bellingham about his future plans at the end of the year.

PSG’s entry into the race for Bellingham, which is guaranteed to be hot, will be a big blow for United, who are not considered favorites of the teenager.

What further complicates the situation is a message from Germany stating that the player and his family prefer to move to Liverpool, and negotiations are at an advanced stage.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

If the Red Devils miss Bellingham, one can’t help but think that club bosses will regret the missed opportunity many years ago when he was available.