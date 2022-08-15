NASCAR World’s Reaction to Kevin Harvick’s Sunday Win

After the first six months of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series without a win, former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick won his second race in a row.

Harvick won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond today. He overcame the starting position of 13th and finished fourth in Stage 2 to take his second victory in August.

The win was Harvick’s 60th in the NASCAR Cup Series and his 28th since celebrating his 40th birthday in 2015. Only NASCAR Hall of Fame members Lee Petty and Bobby Ellison had more after the 40th.

NASCAR fans and outlets are coming out to congratulate Harvick on his big win. They also mark a big milestone that he has reached:

Last week’s victory in Michigan also ended a winless drought that had lasted since 2020. Kevin Harvick won nine races that year, but still finished only fifth in the NASCAR Cup standings.

With two wins this month, Harvick has skyrocketed in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The NASCAR Cup playoffs are coming up, and Harvick has a chance to win his first title since 2014.

If Harvick can maintain that momentum all the way to Darlington, the realistic could turn into the probable.

Will Kevin Harvick win another race this season? Will he be able to win everything?