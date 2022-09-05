NASCAR World Reacts to Richard Petty’s Cool Moment on Sunday

Sunday at the Cook Out Southern 500 2022 was an important day for Richard Petty, as his team Petty GMS Motorsports won its first victory of the season.

Eric Jones, number 43, who has not won a single race since 2018, won the race and brought Petty his first victory in this car in eight years. After that, Jones smiled, talking about what this victory means to Petty.

In an interview after the game, Jones revealed that Petty had promised him a hat if he won the race. But not just a hat — one of his iconic Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hats.

“He told me I’d get a hat if I won!” Jones said with a laugh. “Richard probably hasn’t been on the winning track at Darlington, probably since the last time he won here. So it’s great to be here with Petty HMS…”

NASCAR fans liked how humble Jones was in winning, and they congratulated him on a big win after working so hard all year:

Eric Jones has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for the sixth year, but only the second with Richard Petty. Unfortunately, Jones’ success, which he had achieved in the previous three years at Joe Gibbs Racing, did not immediately follow him when he drove the No. 43 car.

In 2021, Jones made the top ten six times, but never made the top five. Heading to Darlington yesterday, he was in the top ten eight times and one in the top five.

But now that Jones and Petty HMS have gotten rid of this monkey, it’s time to celebrate.

Will the Petty GMS win another race before the end of the season?