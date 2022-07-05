NASCAR World Reacts to Denny Hamlin’s Special Paint Scheme

Denny Hamlin will drive up to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in style this weekend to participate in the NASCAR Quaker State 400 race.

According to Bob Pokrass of FOX Sports, Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota will be painted in the classic Coca-Cola color to celebrate co-owner 23XI’s first major sponsorship with the carbonated drinks brand.

The NASCAR world reacted to Hamlin’s new image on social media.

“It’s beautiful,” one user said.

“One of those moments where you think it was posted by one of the community’s graphic designers because it looks too good to be true,” wrote another.

“The cola circuits were great this year,” commented the creator of the racing content. “First the memories, and now this.”

“Everything I needed to see,” another replied. “Fix Denny Hamlin whenever books decide to publish odds on ATL.”

“This is probably the most beautiful cup car I’ve ever seen,” one NASCAR spectator tweeted.

“It’s a hot AFFFF.”

Coincidentally, Hamlin’s last Cup Series win came at the Coca-Cola 600 two months ago.

He will try to repeat this success on Sunday in Atlanta.