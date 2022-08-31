NASCAR World Reacts to Bubba Wallace’s Number Change — What’s in the World of sports today

There is no longer a 23rd number in the 22nd for Bubba Wallace.

On Wednesday, Wallace’s team, 23XI Racing, announced that the winner of the Yellowwood 500 will receive the number 45 car until the end of the season in pursuit of the owner’s title.

The NASCAR world reacted to the exchange of Bubba’s numbers on social media.

“Bubba is going to create [the trademark] Full Jordan from 23 to 45 and [then] back to 23 (I guess) next year,” one user tweeted to Paul Lucas.

“In my opinion, this is a brilliant move for 23XI Racing,” the NASCAR journalist said. “Bubba Wallace gives the organization everything possible to maximize the finishing position of the No. 45 car in the standings. Wallace has been good lately. According to the statement, this is, in fact, a change in the number.”

“It’s 2032,” tweeted Steve Luwender from NASCAR.com . “The @NostalgicRacingFacts4Likes account posts a message on Musk-Zuckerberg Co.’s TwitTok social network: “Did you know that Bubba Wallace once drove the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing during the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs to compete for the owners’ championship? ‘”

“I’m a fan of this move, tbh. Removes any pressure of fighting for the title of owner from Ty, who is still trying to explore the next generation car. In addition, he uses the momentum that Bubba has been building up all summer. , giving #45 a chance to finish well in the OP.”

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will begin with Sunday’s Southern 500 race at Darlington Raceway.