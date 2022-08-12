NASCAR World Reacts to Big News Bubba Wallace

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced that it had signed star racing driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension.

“It’s super cool, and I feel at home from day one,” Wallace said. NASCAR.com . “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnership with our sponsors and keep moving forward. Of course, I am so grateful for this opportunity. I feel like this has been my best year in the Cup Series, and we continue to make progress and get better and better. So I definitely enjoyed my time and am glad that we can continue in the same spirit.”

Fans are very excited about Wallace’s return in the foreseeable future.

“Thank God. I like that he stays with 23XI,” said one fan.

“That’s great! Bubba, even though he was so close to winning this year, it will help make the team more consistent and hopefully get one or two wins in the next few seasons! LFG,” said another fan.

Wallace has become one of the most popular racers in the sport. Although he is not yet achieving the desired victories, he is on the right track.

Congratulations to Bubba on his new contract.