NASCAR World Reacts to Ambiguous Warning on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, there was disagreement regarding the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

As a result, it rained all round during the race, and, according to Justin Haley, all the riders simultaneously lost traction.

Daniel Suarez was also baffled as to why the warning flag wasn’t raised when it was going to rain.

This led to an accident involving several drivers when they were making a turn.

NASCAR fans are unhappy that the warning was made too late.

Currently, NASCAR is trying to dry out the track so that the race can be completed. There are only 21 laps left.

You can watch the race report on NBC.