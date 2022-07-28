NASCAR team honors LeBron James: Fan reaction

Roush Fenway Keslowski Racing will allocate the LeBron James Family Foundation with a special paint scheme for Chris Boucher’s car number 17 for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at the International Raceway in Michigan.

The special design of the car is decorated with the LJFF logo, the sign of the “I Promise” program and confirms James’ roots from Akron, Ohio.

RFK Racing showed the design of the car in a video on Twitter.

“Creating a generational shift for children and families. We are proud to single out @ljfamfoundation at #17 @Chris_Buescher in Michigan!” the team wrote.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this crossover.

“Damn it, the @KingJames scheme!” one fan wrote.

“I really like this partnership! I was born and raised about 15 minutes from Akron! I have participated in many events of the foundation! Can’t wait to cheer on @RFKracing this weekend!” said another.

“Wow, my two hobbies. Everything related to Akron and NASCAR,” another added.

“The fact that our Foundation is represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our Akron kids that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them,” said LJFF executive director Michelle Campbell.

This partnership should come as no surprise. LeBron is a longtime co-owner of Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of RFK Racing.

This special car will debut on August 7th.